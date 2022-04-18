 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Ukrainian officials: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv

Russia Ukraine War

A part of a missile lies on the ground after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least seven people. The attack came as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east.

Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over Lviv after a series of explosions shattered windows and started fires. The city and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war and have become a relative safe haven for people from parts of the country where fighting has been more intense.

Meanwhile Ukraine's prime minister vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, which has been under siege for seven weeks.

