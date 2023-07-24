Ukrainian Teens Spend 2 Weeks at Camp Turk

WOODGATE, NY (WKTV) -- A summer camp in Oneida County, heading toward the Adirondacks, hosted 12 Ukrainian teens alongside campers from around the United States this summer.
“They are coming from a war-torn country,” said Mollie Denslow, Camp Turk Administrator said. “We wanted to welcome them into camp. I feel like our campers really helped us do that, get them settled in. Being out in nature, everyone is on a level playing field here.”
Sophie Kucherenko, 14 years old, is from Kyiv, Ukraine. She left Ukraine about a year ago when the war began, and has been staying in Canada. Her father remains in Ukraine. Visiting Camp Turk is her first experience inside the United States.
“This is also my first camp that is far from home,” Kucherenko said. “It’s a bit difficult because everybody is speaking English, but I have a lot of Ukrainian and American friends here.”
Danik Dobrzhanskiy is 16 years old. Visiting Camp Turk is also his first time in the United States.
“I really like it because it is quite different than Europe,” Dobrzhanskiy said.
Dobrzhanskiy comes from Western Ukraine.
“My family is in Ukraine, thanks to God, in Western Ukraine,” Dobrzhanskiy said. “There are not a lot of rocket attacks there.”
For Kucherenko, Camp Turk is a peaceful escape.
“It’s an opportunity to relax, to feel nature, summer, to forget about all the stuff that matters in the world,” she said.
There are all sorts of sports, both on land and in the water. From basketball to soccer to volleyball to swimming and kayaking, the teens from Ukraine and from around the U.S. get involved in the games and activities.
“We have a private lake, so there are a lot of waterfront activities,” Denslow said. “We do hiking and biking. We have lots of field activities. We have a theatre and music department.”
All the campers learn a lot from the camp itself. On top of that, this year, American campers learned from the Ukrainian campers and vice versa.
Camp policy is the same for all campers. There are strictly no phones for the entire time they are at camp. But that doesn’t mean they won’t form lifelong friendships and find a way to stay connected after their two weeks at camp Turk are up.
“I made a friend here,” Dobrzhanskiy said. “He is from New York. We are both into fashion, into clothes, designers, so we talk about that and we exchanged Instagrams.”
The bond at the end of two weeks’ time is one that likely won’t be broken. Goodbyes will be tough.
“Some of the kids come in very nervous at the beginning, and then when the leave to go home, it’s a big crying fest,” Denslow said. “Camp is a bubble and they form really strong bonds while they are here.”
“I am mind of a translator here,” Kucherenko said. “Because I know English the best, so I kind of speak for five people here.”
Her Ukrainian friends ask Kucherenko to help them when they don’t understand something at camp.
Nature and laughter have no language barrier.
Another camper, Sara Wyles, 15, from Buffalo said, “You can have fun regardless of what language you speak or your background, or anything. Like even if you can’t communicate with each other that well, you can still get that smile and happiness look and you get to have fun with each other as well.”
Wyles and her close friend, 15-year-old Cinar Seren, a Turkish immigrant herself, who now lives in New Jersey, said they learned much from their Ukrainian counterparts, including a new card game that they had never played before.
“A card game they said they played in their early childhood,” Seren said. “It was new to me.”
Wyles ended up rooming with one of the Ukrainian campers.
“She felt bad she was the only Ukrainian girl in her cabin,” Wyles said. “We of course welcomed them with open arms. It was so fun the first night she came here. We sat down and talked for an hour just about America, and adjusting here. We taught each other some words from each other’s language.”
The simple moments are the most valued.
Sometimes we all just “sit outside on the grass playing a card game and talking with each other,” Kucherenko said. “Reading a book in a hammock, I just enjoy spending time here and with the nature around.”
On top of making friends, Dobrzhanskiy said he has picked up a new hobby.
“I think I want to buy a kayak when I am back in Ukraine because, it’s not so expensive, but it makes me calm when I am with the water and the sun,” Dobrzhanskiy said.
Camp Turk, which operates on its own private lake in Woodgate, under the umbrella of the Masonic Care Community, turned 100 years old this week. The property that Camp Turk sits on was purchased in July of 1923.
The common thread that pulled all these campers closer this year?
Laughter, fun and smiles.
“As my principal at school says, ‘We all smile in the same language,’” Seren said.