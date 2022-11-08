UMN For the Arts hosting its 'Celebration of Artists' at Bagg's Square

UTICA -- UMN For the Arts will be hosting its "Celebration of Artists" to recognize the latest graduating class from its Artist Refinery Program.
The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 6- 8 pm at Bagg’s Square Brewing Company.
The graduating class completed an eight-week sprint program which is designed for entrepreneurs in the creative arts.
The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce will also be in attendance to conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of Utica Monday Nite.
The event allows the graduates to display and demonstrate their work. There will also be a reception of food and drinks, a DJ and a cash raffle.
Anyone who wants to attend should pre-register at this website. The first 100 registrants will receive one free drink. The event is free and open to the public.