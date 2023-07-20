Unbearably Close: Bear Spotted Inches from Frankfort Home, Tips Over Garbage Can

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Out of all the bear sightings that we've covered over the past few weeks, this one has been one of the closest encounters.

A bear on Hampton Road in Frankfort can be seen close to a home, seemingly looking for its next meal.

In the viewer submitted video below, the bear comes into frame at the bottom-left side of the screen. The bear is then seen going to the side of the residence, getting on two legs and tipping over a garbage can.

Our coverage of black bear sightings has been extensive lately. We know. However, it's instances like this, where a bear is too close for comfort, that the stories become more like a public service announcement.

Remember to keep your children and animals safe because, as you've seen here on WKTV, bears are in our area.

The State DEC website has many safety tips for living responsibly with bears.

More from the State DEC: Checklists for Dog Owners "Living With Dogs In Bear Country: Feed pets indoors. If you must feed pets outside, feed only single portions and remove bowls as soon as your pet is finished.

Keep your dog on a non-retractable leash even if you’re just going to the car.

Install motion-activated security lights. Check the yard and bang on your door before you let your dog out.

If you see a bear, bring your dog inside. Don’t allow it to bark at or harass the bear, even from inside a fenced yard.

Pet doors should open into completely enclosed areas; some bears can squeeze through openings as small as nine inches high. Cubs (and other critters you don’t want in the house) can fit through even smaller openings.

If your dog gets into an encounter with a bear, don’t try to rescue it. If you can do so from a safe distance, use your bear spray or a high-powered garden hose. Out Walking Your Dog? Keep your dog on a non-retractable leash at all times.

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Stay alert; music and phones are distracting.

Avoid walking at dawn, dusk or at night in areas with known bear activity.

If you see a bear, turn around and leave.

Don’t let your dog bark at, harass, chase, or corner a bear.

If your dog gets into a fight with a bear, don’t try to rescue it. You will get injured. Instead, use your bear spray."

Large Bear Spotted on Brown Road in Frankfort There's been another report of a bear sighting locally. This time a black bear was seen in Frankfort.

Documented History of Bears in Oneida County Going Back to 1634 Yes, there was another black bear sighting in Oneida County. Viewers have been sending us their videos and pictures from when they spotted a bear in their yard.

Another Bear Sighting in Ilion There has been another sighting of a black bear in Ilion.