 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Unbearably Close: Bear Spotted Inches from Frankfort Home, Tips Over Garbage Can

  • Updated
  • 0
Bear Sightings

AP/WKTV

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Out of all the bear sightings that we've covered over the past few weeks, this one has been one of the closest encounters. 

Frankfort Bear on Camera

Submitted Video

A bear on Hampton Road in Frankfort can be seen close to a home, seemingly looking for its next meal.

In the viewer submitted video below, the bear comes into frame at the bottom-left side of the screen. The bear is then seen going to the side of the residence, getting on two legs and tipping over a garbage can. 

Out of all the bear sightings that we've covered over the past few weeks, this one has been one of the closest encounters.

Our coverage of black bear sightings has been extensive lately. We know. However, it's instances like this, where a bear is too close for comfort, that the stories become more like a public service announcement. 

Remember to keep your children and animals safe because, as you've seen here on WKTV, bears are in our area.

The State DEC website has many safety tips for living responsibly with bears. 

DEC Website Clip

Website Clip Courtesy of State DEC/BearWise
Bear Spotted in Ilion

Bear Spotted in Ilion

Ilion Police say a black bear was seen touring the village yesterday, as seen in this video posted on Facebook. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you