Unbearably Close: Bear Spotted Inches from Frankfort Home, Tips Over Garbage Can

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL NEW YORK
BROOME CHEMUNG CHENANGO
CORTLAND MADISON ONEIDA
ONONDAGA SCHUYLER SENECA
STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS
YATES
IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA
BRADFORD LACKAWANNA LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA WYOMING
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.
FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- Out of all the bear sightings that we've covered over the past few weeks, this one has been one of the closest encounters.
A bear on Hampton Road in Frankfort can be seen close to a home, seemingly looking for its next meal.
In the viewer submitted video below, the bear comes into frame at the bottom-left side of the screen. The bear is then seen going to the side of the residence, getting on two legs and tipping over a garbage can.