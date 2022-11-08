United Way MV hosted hygiene collection for local agencies

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Hygiene item collection was hosted by the United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s Emerging Leaders United (United Way MV’s ELU) in partnership with area businesses for the fifth year in a row.
47 local businesses worked with their employees and customers this year and together, collected $16,824 in items.
Items collected included deodorant, toothbrushes, cleaning products, diapers, soap and many other items.
Some companies stood out with their donations including, Berkshire Bank which donated a total of $1,022 in items as well as NBT which was also a top performer and donated $1,465 in items.
“Connecting people and resources to make an impact is at the core of United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s mission. Our ELU Hygiene Drive is the bridge that connects our generous community members looking to make a difference by donating something tangible, with a way to do so and provide needed hygiene items to local non-profits and those they serve.” United Way MV’s Executive Director & CEO, Erin Gutierrez Matt said.
All items were given to six local agencies including domestic violence shelters, agencies assisting unhoused individuals, food pantries, and kitchens.
More details about United Way MV’s ELU, including how to become a member, can be found at their website.