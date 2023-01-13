Unveiling ceremony held by Herkimer County Veterans' Service Agency

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- An unveiling ceremony was held by the Herkimer County Veterans' Service Agency, showcasing 47 local veterans whose names were engraved in the Herkimer County Veterans Memorial Park.
Veterans and their families as well as spectators attended the event which took place back in November. Major General Schanely, US Army Retired, was the guest speaker and spoke on what Veterans Day is. Assemblyman Miller and Assemblyman Smullen also attended the event.
The engraving in the park, is located at the Herkimer County Community College near the Wehrum Stadium.