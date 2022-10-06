Upcoming Utica University Open House

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University will hold its Fall 2022 Open House on Oct. 15. at 9:30 a.m.
Prospective students can attend the open house to get a better look at what the university has to offer. There will be information on academics, athletics, financial aid and student life available. There will also be a tour of the campus given which will include the newly installed eSport gaming arena and a newly constructed science center.
Utica University offers over 40 majors and minors, many different student run clubs and organizations as well as 26 NCAA Division III intercollegiate sports teams. The university offers both men’s and women’s wrestling. Gymnastics is being added next fall of 2023.
The open house will be located in the Harold T. Clark Athletic Center. To register you can visit the Utica University website.