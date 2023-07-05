UPD and UFD Respond to Stabbing in Utica, Arrest Made

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Street on July 3 regarding a stabbing investigation.
When the police spoke to the victim, they learned that there was an argument, and as it continued, the victim was allegedly stabbed in the leg.
UFD was able to stop the bleeding, and the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
According to police, "Within minutes, officers located the suspect on the 200 block of Genesee Street and detained him until proper identification procedures could take place. Once this was completed, Jerry Turner, 34, of Utica" was charged.
He's being charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.