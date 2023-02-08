UPD asking for assistance with unsolved homicide from 2020

UTICA, N.Y. -- A reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the homicide of Molik Liggins, which occurred back in August of 2020, is being offered by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers in partnership with private and public donations.
"While these types of cases may go some time without resolution, we never want them to go cold and our officers will always keep the victims and their families in the forefront of their minds while they actively work the investigation until justice can be realized," the Utica Police Department said.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3510 or submit a 100% anonymous tip online.