UPD expects spike in phone scams this holiday season, here's how to stay safe

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department (UPD) is warning the public to be wary of phone scammers this holiday season.
The department does expect there to be a spike in scams due to the nature of holidays. They say one of the most common scams involves a caller who presents themselves as a police officer or attorney. The scammer then tries to demand money from the individual they call, to get them out of 'trouble.'
Other common types of scams involve a phone call claiming there is an active arrest warrant out for you or calls trying to get your social security number. In both incidents, the caller tries to demand money.
If you receive a call like any of these, hang up and call your local police department.
UPD is giving the public tips on how to protect themselves from these scams. They say you should never give out personal information over the phone, by email or text. Legitimate government agencies will never ask for your social security number or bank account information.
The department also says never to believe your caller ID and reminds you to think about how you are being asked to pay. Credit cards have significant fraud protection built in, but not all payment methods have that.
You should also never click on a link from a text, email or social media post that you don't recognize.
Stay safe from scammers this holiday season and remember to follow UPD's tips.