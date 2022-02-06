UPD investigates a domestic dispute involving Councilman Delvin Moody

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic dispute involving Councilman Delvin Moody.
Police say at 1:30 am Sunday morning they responded to Court Street for a domestic dispute.
Police tell NewsChannel 2, Moody threw a speaker at the mother of his child which hit her upper lip. Police also say Moody punched her in the eye causing blurred vision.
UPD says Moody plans to turn himself in Monday and is facing an assault charge which is a class "A" misdemeanor.
Due to the kind of assault, Police say it is a mandatory arrest.
NewsChannel 2 reached out to Moody for a comment. Moody says he is not aware of any charges, moody also says he is innocent and to direct all questions and comments to his lawyer, which he says he is finalizing at this point.
This is a developing story.