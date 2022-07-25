UPD investigates after man was shot in the leg

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida, northwestern Madison and northeastern Onondaga Counties through 315 AM EDT... At 237 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bridgeport, or 12 miles west of Oneida, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Vienna, Chittenango, Canastota, Fayetteville, Floyd, Minoa and Sylvan Beach. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 34 and 34A. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM EDT for central New York. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH