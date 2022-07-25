UPD investigates after man was shot in the leg

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Neilson Street and Arthur Street early Saturday for a man shot in the thigh.
Police say the victim was sitting in his car when a man in dark-colored clothing walked up to him and fired one round.
He was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for minor injuries.
Police say the suspect fled eastbound through the yards from the scene.
Anyone with information can contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556.