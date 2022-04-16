UPD investigates shots fired incident at the intersection of Lenox Ave. and Orchard St.

UTICA, N.Y. - Around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, Utica Police were called to the intersection of Orchard Street and Lenox Avenue for reports of shots fired.
Police say upon their arrival they learned that during an argument a male wearing camouflaged pants and a green face mask brandished a long rifle and fired multiple shots.
No injuries were reported.
On the scene, police found seven spent shell casings on the 200 block of Lenox Avenue.
Police say the suspect remains at large.
The investigation is ongoing.