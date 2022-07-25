UPD investigates shots fired incident on Noyes Street

UTICA, N.Y. - A man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm after Utica Police say he tried to confront a man who was allegedly trying to break into a car.
It happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Noyes Street.
Police say the victim and his family members had noticed that an individual was attempting to break into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.
They went outside to confront the party when the suspect withdrew a handgun from a book and fired one round at them, striking the victim in the arm.
Police say the suspect then fled westbound on Noyes St and then southbound on one of the adjacent streets.
Police ask if anyone has any available footage of the time in question or information about the incident please contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (315) 223-3556.