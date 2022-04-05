UPD investigating 2 shots-fired incidents from Tuesday night

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say two males were shot at while riding their bicycles in East Utica Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m., where they found four spent shell casings on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. According to the police, no one was injured.
Police say the shots were fired from a white SUV, which was last seen headed north on Jefferson Avenue.
Utica police are also investigating another shots-fired incident that happened about an hour earlier on Oneida Street.
Police were called to the 1500 block around 8 p.m. where they learned a group of juveniles were shot at by someone a passing vehicle. This vehicle was described as dark in color.
Several spent shell casings were found in the street, but no one was injured.
It is not yet clear if the two incidents are connected.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556 or leave an anonymous tip at: www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.