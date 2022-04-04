UPD investigating 2 shots fired incidents that happened hours apart Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened just an hour apart from each other.
The first happened on the 1500 block of Elm Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 15 spent 9mm casings were found throughout the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Elm Street.
A 19-year-old driving in his car was caught in the crossfire and taken to St. Luke’s hospital with a bullet wound to his knee. Police say the victim underwent surgery and is expected to be okay.
An hour later, at 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Milgate Street where a house and vehicle were struck multiple times by gunfire. Police say they discovered 21 spent shell casings from two different caliber guns on the road.
UPD Sergeant Michael Curley said the multitude of shell casings found in both shootings are concerning.
“Any bullet that doesn't strike its intended target has the potential to strike something else,” said Curley. He added, “Any time they fire multiple shots it is certainly concerning to us because we don't want to see anyone hurt…certainly no innocent victim, no residents, or vehicle struck.”
Police say they are treating the investigation as two separate incidents but haven’t ruled out if they may be connected.
“I think any time you have two shots fired in an immediate proximity to each other… in time frame and location, you have to look at whether they’re related…it’s certainly a part of our investigation,” said Curley.
Curley says they were able to get an identifiable description of both suspects in each shooting.
Curley said, “If we can locate any of the individuals involved in those two shootings, it’ll be something we would certainly ask…whether those two shots fired are related.”
In the Elm Street investigation, the suspect is described as a black male wearing dark-colored jeans, a black puffy style jacket, and white sneakers. Police say the suspect fled on foot northbound of Elm Street.
In the Milgate Street investigation, the vehicle is described as a Hyundai or Kia SUV that is dark in color. Police say four men were inside the car and the suspect appeared to be wearing all blue clothing.
Curley said they have increased patrol in those areas by adding overtime detail.
“We're out in full force… our patrol units are saturating those particular areas as we determine those to be hotpots,” said Curley. He added, “We're actively looking for information in these shootings and attempting to deter any additional shootings that may occur in the future.”
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315 223 3556 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers atwww.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.