UPD investigating shots fired incident Tuesday night

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the 1500 block of Oneida Street on Tuesday evening.
Police responded to 1546 Oneida Street just after 8 p.m. Officers learned that a group of juveniles were shot at during a drive-by shooting. No one was injured.
Several spent shell casing were recovered in the roadway.
The suspect vehicle is described as dark in color and was last seen fleeing the scene northbound on Oneida Street.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 315 223 3556.