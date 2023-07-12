UPD Launches Website with Information on Becoming an Officer

UTICA, N.Y. -- They won't do the pushups or running for you, but the Utica Police Department will make it much easier to apply to be a police officer—online.
"In the past, you had to go down to city hall, obtain the application packet, everything you need for the background, things of that nature. Now you can do it all in one fell swoop online at joinuticapd.com," says Lt. Michael Curley.
UPD launched their new recruitment website this week. Not only is it easier to apply to be a police officer...it's cheaper.
"The fee, which typically is $50 in person, will be waived if you sign up on line," says Lt. Curley.
Utica Police hope that bringing the application to the applicant will make hiring new officers a little less challenging.
"The challenge to hire is very real these days. And certainly, with this website, we hope the ease and convenience and ease in signing up with everything being in one fell swoop on the website, can really, certainly make the people that may have been apprehensive to come down in person, just make it much easier to sign up online," says Lt. Curley.
The deadline to apply for the September 9 test is August 10. Utica Police hope bringing the application to the applicant will bring a deeper applicant pool. They're going to need it next year.
"We have a lot of people retiring in this upcoming year, so we don't really know exactly how many we'll have. There certainly will be many vacancies and openings the time of the test. We expect the next academy to start around May of 2024," says Lt. Curley.