UPD locates vehicle in North Utica robbery, suspects at large

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are still looking for the men who they say pushed an elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse at the North Utica Shopping Plaza. Police have located the stolen car the suspects got into when they drove away.
Police say they located the car in Syracuse.
Just after 11 a.m. on Feb.3, officers were called to the North Utica Shopping Center for a reported robbery.
Police say the males approached the older woman, pushed her to the ground, and stole her purse and other property. She was not seriously injured during the attack, according to police.
The suspects then got into a white Honda Accord with the license plate number HGC-6111 and headed eastbound on Herkimer Road. According to police, that vehicle was previously reported stolen in Utica.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 315-223-3510.