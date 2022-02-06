UPD locates vehicle in North Utica robbery, suspects still at large

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are still looking for the men who they say pushed an elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse at the North Utica Shopping Plaza last week.
The suspects fled in the stolen white Honda Accord Thursday afternoon, and police found the car in Syracuse over the weekend.
Just after 11 a.m. on Feb.3, officers were called to the North Utica Shopping Center for a reported robbery.
Police say the males approached the older woman, pushed her to the ground, and stole her purse and other property. She was not seriously injured during the attack, according to police.
The suspects then got into the car and headed eastbound on Herkimer Road. According to police, that vehicle was previously reported stolen in Utica.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 315-223-3510.