UPD officer injured during stolen car investigation

Utica, N.Y. -- Two minors have been charged with criminal possession of a stolen vehicle after a chase that left a Utica Police officer injured.
On Wednesday evening Utica Police were sent to the area of Second Street and Blandina to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. When officers attempted to speak with the driver and enter the vehicle, the driver attempted to flee, striking an officer in the process. A police SUV was also struck and damaged. A chase followed, but police finally apprehended the 16-year old driver and his 15-year old passenger. Their names are not being released due to their ages.
The 15 year old was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree and released on an appearance ticket to return to Oneida County Family Court.
The 16 year old was transported to Central Arraignment Processing at the Oneida County Jail. He was charged with:
Assault in the second degree
Criminal Mischief in the second degree
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree
Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree
The injured officer was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for treatment, and did not suffer any serious injuries.
The investigation from the original robbery is on-going.