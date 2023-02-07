UPD recognized for excellence in policy management training

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training in 2022 by Lexipol.
Lexipol provides policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. Its program tracks the Utica Police Departments' performance on five metrics. The department achieved Gold recognition for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates and officer training on policies.
“Good policies—and regular training on those policies—provide the foundation for what we do and how we serve our community. We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for continuously improving professionalism and safety,” Chief, Mark Williams said.
Because of the Utica Police Department’s excellence in policy management and training, community safety is enhanced.
"Law Enforcement agencies using Lexipol policies are progressive agencies delivering the highest levels of service. UPD is delivering a standard of excellence through their policy management efforts that reduce risk for personnel and those we serve,” Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri said.