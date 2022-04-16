 Skip to main content
UPD recovers stolen gun during traffic stop

UTICA, N.Y. - A Utica man is facing several charges after police say he had a loaded stolen handgun on him. Around 1:30 Saturday morning, Utica Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Bleecker Street. 

Police say while speaking with the passenger, they made repeated movements toward his waistband area. Police decided to conduct a frisk.

While conducting the frisk the Police say they found a handgun in the waistband area, and the weapon was safely removed. Upon further investigation, police determined the weapon to be a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with 26 rounds in an extended magazine.  

Police also learned that the weapon was recently stolen from Atlanta, GA.

William White is charged with: 

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm

