UPD search for suspect in shooting on Milgate Street

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Milgate Street.
Police say a home and a vehicle were struck multiple times by gunfire. 21 spent shell casings from two different caliber guns were found on the road outside the home.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say they were able to obtain a picture of the suspect's vehicle which is described as a Hyundai or Kia SUV, dark in color. Police say four men were inside the car, the shooter appeared to be wearing all blue clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UPD at 315-223-3556.