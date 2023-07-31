 Skip to main content
UPD: Utica Man Charged with Grand Larceny Stemming from Adirondack Bank Incident

Detron Brown

Submitted Photo/AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- An arrest was made recently for an incident that took place two months ago. 

On May 18th, Utica Police were dispatched to Adirondack Bank for a fraudulent activity report.

"Upon arrival they were met by bank personnel who stated that an individual by the name of Detron Brown had opened a bank account and then proceeded to deposit checks in sums over $4000," UPD said. "The next day, those funds were withdrawn. Shortly thereafter, the bank found that that the initial deposits were utilizing a fraudulent check, and thus, they were at a loss for several thousand dollars."

Detron Brown, 32, of Utica was arrested on July 27, according to UPD, after the investigation was turned over to a member of the Criminal Investigations Division. 

Brown is charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

