UPD: Utica Man Charged with Grand Larceny Stemming from Adirondack Bank Incident

UTICA, N.Y. -- An arrest was made recently for an incident that took place two months ago.
On May 18th, Utica Police were dispatched to Adirondack Bank for a fraudulent activity report.
"Upon arrival they were met by bank personnel who stated that an individual by the name of Detron Brown had opened a bank account and then proceeded to deposit checks in sums over $4000," UPD said. "The next day, those funds were withdrawn. Shortly thereafter, the bank found that that the initial deposits were utilizing a fraudulent check, and thus, they were at a loss for several thousand dollars."
Detron Brown, 32, of Utica was arrested on July 27, according to UPD, after the investigation was turned over to a member of the Criminal Investigations Division.
Brown is charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument.