UPDATE: LOCATED—Troopers Trying to Locate Missing Local 15-Year-Old Girl

STATE OF NEW YORK (WKTV) -- New York State Police in Herkimer are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old female.
Emily R. Clapper was last seen leaving a house on State Route 51 in the Town of Winfield on July 29, 2023.
"She is described as a 5’4" white female with red hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black leggings, and a pink shirt," police said.
Clapper is originally from Oneonta, and she is believed to be returning to Oneonta or Utica to stay with acquaintances.
If you have information, you're asked to call State Police at 315-366-6000.