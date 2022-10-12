 Skip to main content
Update on man badly burned at Algonquin Apartments

He is currently in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from his apartment on Genesee Street, Tuesday.

Utica Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Algonquin Apartments at 9 p.m. where they found a 60-year-old man walking around. He had sustained severe burns over 40% of his body.

He was transported to a Syracuse hospital where his severe burns are being treated.

The Fire Department Chief, Scott Ingersoll says, it is still unknown how the fire started but they do know it was confined to the victims chair in his apartment, on the third floor.  The fire self-extinguished before firefighters arrived.  

Ingersoll says there is evidence of discarded smoke materials in the apartment but the investigation is on-going.