Update on West Canada Creek Mobile Home Park

They must keep water on until Nov. 30

POLAND, N.Y. –A decision was made in the New York State Supreme Court Wednesday, regarding the West Canada Creek Village Mobile Home Park.

Water Service was shut off for the mobile home park, Sept. 30 when a contract between the park and campground expired.

According to the State Supreme Court, the campground must continue to provide water to the residents of the mobile home park until at least Nov. 30. That’s when the next court date has been set.

The rate has been set for $50 per day.  The owner of the mobile home park will pay the owner of the campground.