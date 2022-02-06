UPDATE: Suspect charged in Fastrac shooting

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting on Genesee Street, Fastrac.
38-year-old Anthony Willis of Utica is charged with murder in the second degree.
Police say after taking Willis into custody, he possessed a large number of narcotics and over $40,000 in cash.
Willis is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Aaron Higgs of Utica.
Police responded to the 1800 block of Genessee Street in Fastrac around 2 this afternoon.
Police say they located Higgs in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to his head. Higgs was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police tell Newschannel, Willis had fled on foot from the scene. UPD located Willis behind a house on Noyes Street.
Police say, through viewing surveillance footage, it was determined that Willis was seated in the backseat of the same vehicle Higgs was in at the time of the shooting.
Police also located a handgun inside the car at Fastrac.
Police say ballistics testing will determine if this weapon was the weapon used in the incident.
Police tell Newschannel 2 the relationship and motive behind the homicide are still being investigated and to keep the family of Aaron Higgs in thoughts and prayers.
This is a developing story.