UPDATE: UPD investigates shooting homicide at South Utica Fastrac, suspect in custody

  • Updated
UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Police Department is currently investigating a shooting homicide that occurred on Genesse Street outside the South Utica Fastrac around 2:00 p.m. today.

UPD investigates shooting homicide

Police say when they arrived on the scene they discovered a deceased male in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say the person of interest, was in the vehicle and took off on foot. He was later detained on Noyes Street. That person is in custody.

Police tell NewsChannel 2 the driver of the vehicle is not involved. 

Police say all three parties know each other. 

The Crime Scene Unit is currently on scene conducting a forensic evaluation of the scene, and the store will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

 

