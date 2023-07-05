UPDATE: UPD Requests Assistance in Death Investigation

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department asked for the public's help in a death investigation.
UPDATE:
According to police, they have identified the man.
Information below was part of an earlier story:
On Friday, June 30, police say they responded to Chenango Road DOT for a "deceased male found lying on an access road."
Police learned that the male passed away from natural causes while walking at around noon on the 30th.
According to UPD, the department, "is working in conjunction with the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation; however, as of this time after all other investigative avenues have failed, we have been unable to appropriately identify the individual."
Police provided the following description of the deceased man:
- Caucasian male.
- 70 to 80 years of age.
- Short white hair.
- 6’0”, 155 lbs.
When police found the man, he was wearing a white short-sleeved polo shirt with blue and yellow designs, light blue pants and black shoes.
According to police, "It appeared that the decedent was using the Rayhill walking trail prior to his death and information was provided that this may have been a regular walking route for the male. Based on the investigation, the male may reside in the New Hartford or New York Mills area."
If you have information about this incident, contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3461.