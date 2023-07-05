 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATED: DWI Arrest After 'Property Damage Collision' at The Veterans Memorial Park in New Hartford

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest graphic with handcuffs

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- New Hartford Police Department responded Saturday night to a property damage collision on Genesee Street, near the North-South Arterial. 

UPDATE:

Information below was part of an earlier story:

New Hartford Police Department responded Saturday night to a property damage collision on Genesee Street, near the North-South Arterial.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck off the road on the grass park area of the Veterans Memorial Park. 

Police determined that the truck was operated by Brian LeMaire, 29, of Westmoreland. 

"While on scene, officers determined that Lemaire was operating the vehicle while he was intoxicated," police said. "Lemaire was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, failure to keep right, refusal to submit to a breath test, operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device and operating an uninspected motor vehicle."

LeMaire was taken to the NHPD and released on traffic tickets. 

He's expected in Town of New Hartford Court at a later date. 

Tags

