UPDATED: Early-Morning Fatal Stabbing on Rutger Street in Utica—Name Released

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police are investigating an early-morning stabbing that left one person dead.
It happened just before 3:00 this morning at the Historic Park Apartments at 100 Rutger Street in Utica.
Upon arrival at the scene, police said that "they located a victim with a significant stab wound to the midsection."
"He was immediately transported to a local hospital, where all life-saving measures were undertaken; however, unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries," UPD said.
The victim's name is not being released until the family is notified.
The investigation into the stabbing is assigned to the Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.
UPD is asking for any information in regard to the stabbing to contact them at 315-223-3556.
"Or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app," a release stated.
This is a developing story. Details will be posted as they become available.