UPDATED: July Fourth Events in Our Area

WKTV -- Looking to plan your Fourth of July? We have the places that will have parades, fireworks and more for America's birthday.
Oneida County
Clinton
- Parade at 6:30 p.m. on College Street.
- Festivities on the Village Green from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Fireworks at Clinton Central School at 9:30 p.m. (dusk)
- Society will be on the Village Green with July 4th activities that include carnival games, face painting and prizes.
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. under the tent.
Rome
Rome Rotary Club:
- Independence Day Observance at 10 a.m. on July 4th at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers of the American Revolution located on the corner of James and Liberty Streets in Rome.
Fort Stanwix National Monument:
- Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- All are welcome to enlist in the Continental Army and join the fight for freedom. Make a hat, sign your loyalty oath, and learn what it takes to be a soldier from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sylvan Beach
Independance Day Weekend Vendor and Craft Show:
- July 1 and July 2.
- July1: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- July 2: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Utica
City of Utica:
- Parade starts at 10a.m. in front of St. Elizabeths Hospital and proceeds down Genessee St. to the Parkway, ending at the Parkway Center.
- The annual party at Proctor Park starting at 5 p.m., featuring food trucks, vendors and kids' activities.
- Fireworks at dusk.
Vernon
Saturday, July 1, Vernon Downs Racetrack:
- Food trucks at 5 p.m.
- Harness racing at 6:05 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk.
Herkimer County
Old Forge
Forge Festival of Arts and Crafts:
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the ADK Bank parking lot, 108 Codling St.
- Admission $3; $10 per family.
- Vendors and food available.
Fourth of July Celebration:
- Floyd Community Instrumental Ensemble at the Lakefront and fireworks over Old Forge Pond, located near the Town of Webb Information Center.
Hamilton County
Inlet
Fern Park on the Fourth of July:
- Starts at 11:30 a.m. and features family-friendly games.
- Refreshments will be provided.
- Games will lead into the American Legion's Flag Burning Ceremony at 1 p.m. at the park.
Arrowhead Lakefront:
- Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk over Fourth Lake.
Chenango County
Sherburne
Sherburne-Earlville Central School:
- Fireworks at dusk.
Otsego County
Cooperstown
Glimmerglass State Park:
- Free evening concert at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk.
Oneonta
Hometown 4th of July:
- Parade on Main Street at 1 p.m.
- Entertainment, activities and vendors in Neahwa Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks After Party is from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Richfield Springs
23rd Annual Fireworks Display:
- Fireworks Monday, July 3 at dark at Canadarago Lake.
Did we miss a July 4th event? Send it to zlewis@wktv.com.