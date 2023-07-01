 Skip to main content
UPDATED: July Fourth Events in Our Area

WKTV -- Looking to plan your Fourth of July? We have the places that will have parades, fireworks and more for America's birthday. 

Oneida County

Clinton

Clinton's 4th of July Summer Stroll, Parade and Fireworks:
  • Parade at 6:30 p.m. on College Street.
  • Festivities on the Village Green from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Fireworks at Clinton Central School at 9:30 p.m. (dusk)
  • LINK
Clinton Historical Society:
  • Society will be on the Village Green with July 4th activities that include carnival games, face painting and prizes.  
  • 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. under the tent.
  • LINK

Rome

Rome Rotary Club:

  • Independence Day Observance at 10 a.m. on July 4th at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers of the American Revolution located on the corner of James and Liberty Streets in Rome.
  • LINK

Fort Stanwix National Monument:

  • Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • All are welcome to enlist in the Continental Army and join the fight for freedom. Make a hat, sign your loyalty oath, and learn what it takes to be a soldier from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • LINK

Sylvan Beach

Independance Day Weekend Vendor and Craft Show:

  • July 1 and July 2. 
  • July1: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • July 2: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
  • LINK

Utica

City of Utica:

  • Parade starts at 10a.m. in front of St. Elizabeths Hospital and proceeds down Genessee St. to the Parkway, ending at the Parkway Center.
  • The annual party at Proctor Park starting at 5 p.m., featuring food trucks, vendors and kids' activities.
  • Fireworks at dusk. 
  • LINK to City's Facebook page. 

Vernon

Saturday, July 1, Vernon Downs Racetrack:

  • Food trucks at 5 p.m.
  • Harness racing at 6:05 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk.

Herkimer County

Old Forge

Forge Festival of Arts and Crafts:

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the ADK Bank parking lot, 108 Codling St.
  • Admission $3; $10 per family. 
  • Vendors and food available. 
  • LINK

Fourth of July Celebration:

  • Floyd Community Instrumental Ensemble at the Lakefront and fireworks over Old Forge Pond, located near the Town of Webb Information Center.
  • LINK

Hamilton County

Inlet

Fern Park on the Fourth of July:

  • Starts at 11:30 a.m. and features family-friendly games.
  • Refreshments will be provided. 
  • Games will lead into the American Legion's Flag Burning Ceremony at 1 p.m. at the park.
  • LINK

Arrowhead Lakefront:

  • Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk over Fourth Lake.
  • LINK

Chenango County

 Sherburne

Sherburne-Earlville Central School:

  • Fireworks at dusk.
  • LINK

Otsego County

Cooperstown

Glimmerglass State Park:

  • Free evening concert at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk. 
  • LINK

Oneonta

Hometown 4th of July:

  • Parade on Main Street at 1 p.m.
  • Entertainment, activities and vendors in Neahwa Park from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks After Party is from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • LINK

Richfield Springs

23rd Annual Fireworks Display:

  • Fireworks Monday, July 3 at dark at Canadarago Lake.

Did we miss a July 4th event? Send it to zlewis@wktv.com 

