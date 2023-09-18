UPDATED: Name Released After Fatal Weekend Accident in Marshall

MARSHALL, N.Y. -- New York State Police have listed a Saturday rollover accident in the Town of Marshall as a "fatal accident pending investigation."
It happened on Shanley Road between Ford Road and Post Street.
A NewsChannel 2 photographer on scene said that a car on its roof was off into the woods.
According to State Police, "A 2023 Hyundai pickup truck, operated by Patrick P. Dougherty, from Clinton, NY was traveling westbound on Shanley Road at a high rate of speed when he drove off the north shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned multiple times before striking a utility pole."
Dougherty was pronounced deceased at the scene.