UPDATED: Overhead Signage Installation This Week in Rome—Speed Limit Reduced, Brief Stops Expected

ROME, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Transportation is letting drivers know of an upcoming project that will slow down traffic.
The DOT states that motorists can expect alternating, single lane closures along State Route 26 and State Route 365 in the area of South James Street and Lamphear Road in Rome.
Work begins tomorrow through Thursday, August 10 from 3 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Overhead signage will be installed.
The speed limit will reduce to 45 mph during work hours, and motorists should be prepared for brief traffic stoppages after 9 p.m.
Drivers should slow down in work zones.
Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.
