UPDATED: Park Ave. Fire in Utica Appears to be Accidental; Resident Transferred to Upstate Medical

UTICA, N.Y. -- One person was transported to Upstate Medical Center after a fire broke out at a home on Park Avenue in Utica Friday night.
Two firefighters suffered injuries while battling the fire, Utica Fire Department said. Both were treated and released by St. Elizabeth Hospital.
The call for the fire came in just after 6:00 p.m.
"It was reported to arriving firefighters that up to three people may be trapped on the second floor of this building," UFD said.
"The Incident Commander immediately requested a second alarm, bringing all on-duty firefighters to the scene. During this time an occupant of the second floor was found outside of the structure suffering from serious burn injuries. The male occupant was treated and transported by Utica Fire Department ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital," UFD said.
The patient was transferred to Upstate Medical Center Burn Unit.
"It is reported that the patient suffered serious burn injury to approximately 30 percent of his body," UFD said.
The fire remains under investigation; however, the UFD Fire Marshall said that the cause appears to be "accidental in nature."