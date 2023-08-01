UPDATED: State Police Looking for Pair Who Stole Over $1,100 Worth of Items from Oneonta Walmart

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- New York State Police at Oneonta are searching for a pair who allegedly stole over $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Oneonta.
The alleged incident happened on July 27 at around noon.
The duo "selected merchandise throughout the store, removed packaging off some of the items, then walked through a closed register aisle before exiting the store," troopers said.
They were then seen leaving the store in a dark sedan with New York State plates.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New York State Police at 607-561-7400. Reference case 11539096.