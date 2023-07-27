UPDATED: UPD Investigates Shooting on Kossuth Ave.

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police and Utica Fire were dispatched to the 500 block of Kossuth Avenue at 9:20 last night regarding a shooting.
When the police arrived, they found a gunshot victim with wounds to the leg and foot.
"It was learned that the incident occurred on the 600 block of Kossuth Ave when a male approached the victim firing multiple shots, striking him," UPD said.
The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UPD at (315) 223-3556 or submit a tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Currently, this is all the information being released by UPD.