UPDATED: UPD Investigates Shooting on Kossuth Ave.

Kossuth Ave. Shooting

Utica, N.Y. -- Utica Police and Utica Fire were dispatched to the 500 block of Kossuth Avenue at 9:20 last night regarding a shooting. 

When the police arrived, they found a gunshot victim with wounds to the leg and foot. 

"It was learned that the incident occurred on the 600 block of Kossuth Ave when a male approached the victim firing multiple shots, striking him," UPD said. 

The victim was treated at St. Elizabeth's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact UPD at (315) 223-3556 or submit a tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. 

Currently, this is all the information being released by UPD. 

