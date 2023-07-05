 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATED: UPD Requests Assistance in Death Investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
UPD

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department asked for the public's help in a death investigation. 

The Utica Police Department is asking for the public's help in a death investigation.

UPDATE: 

According to police, they have identified the man. 

Information below was part of an earlier story:

On Friday, June 30, police say they responded to Chenango Road DOT for a "deceased male found lying on an access road." 

Police learned that the male passed away from natural causes while walking at around noon on the 30th. 

According to UPD, the department, "is working in conjunction with the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation; however, as of this time after all other investigative avenues have failed, we have been unable to appropriately identify the individual." 

Police provided the following description of the deceased man:

  • Caucasian male.
  • 70 to 80 years of age.
  • Short white hair.
  • 6’0”, 155 lbs.

When police found the man, he was wearing a white short-sleeved polo shirt with blue and yellow designs, light blue pants and black shoes. 

According to police, "It appeared that the decedent was using the Rayhill walking trail prior to his death and information was provided that this may have been a regular walking route for the male. Based on the investigation, the male may reside in the New Hartford or New York Mills area."

If you have information about this incident, contact the Utica Police Department at 315-223-3461.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Recommended for you