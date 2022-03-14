Utica area gas prices up 18 cents in one week

UTICA, N.Y. – Gas prices in the Utica area are up about 18 cents from this time last week, with AAA reporting an average price of $4.39 per gallon on Monday.
That’s 5 cents lower than the state average of $4.44.
Gas prices surged significantly in a short period of time following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“It bears reminding that the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump,” says Patti Artessa, regional director of public/government Affairs. “This war is roiling an already tight global oil market and making it hard to determine if we are near a peak for pump prices, or if they keep grinding higher. It all depends on the direction of oil prices.”
A month ago, the average gas price in Utica was $3.70.
According to AAA, the national average sits at $4.32, which is 26 cents higher than last week.