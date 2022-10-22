 Skip to main content
Utica begins work on temporary Genesee Street traffic pattern change

Utica, N.Y.-- Drivers in Utica may notice something different on Genesee Street  between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city began work on laying out striping for a temporary traffic pattern on the thoroughfare. The traffic pattern, which will be a 90-day trial, will reduce vehicle travel lanes from two lanes to one lane both north and southbound. In addition, a center turning and delivery lane and north and southbound bicycle lanes will be added. The traffic pattern will take effect once the lines are painted. 

