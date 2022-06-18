Utica celebrates World Refugee Day

UTICA, NY - The city of Utica, and communities around the world, celebrated World Refugee Day Saturday.
The celebration here was put on by the Center, formerly known as the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, and other sponsors at Hanna Park.
The Center's World Refugee Day celebration began with a citizenship ceremony where 30 refugees and immigrants were sworn in as new U.S. citizens.
That was followed by a wide range of activities for the whole family that included culturally diverse music, dance performances, and the opportunity to meet members of the Utica City Football Club.
There was also plenty of ethnic food on hand as well as educational displays.
Chol Majok, a refugee from southern Sudan, and now a U.S. citizen living in Syracuse, is actually running for Congress here in the 22nd congressional district.
“It is so important for us to celebrate diversity. As refugees, when we come here we come here with a mission. One mission. One mission to make America a better place, for us and for everyone here. For me, running for office is a chance for me to tell America, thank you. Thank you so much for giving me a second chance at life. The way I thank them is through my service".
World Refugee Day was organized by the United Nations and provides an opportunity for communities to recognize and understand the challenges that refugees have faced to rebuild their lives.