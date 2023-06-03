Utica celebrates World Refugee Day

UTICA, NY - The Center, formerly the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees celebrated World Refugee Day at Utica City Hall's Hanna Park on Saturday.
There was a wide range of activities for the whole family, including culturally diverse music and dance performances, a puppet show and children's crafts. The Utica Children's Mobile Museum and Zoomobile were present, as well as educational displays from the Utica fire and police departments. There was also plenty of food for purchase from a variety of local ethnic food trucks, and traditional handicrafts for sale from local artisans.
Shelly Callahan, Executive Director of The Center, says refugees have played a vital role in Utica’s growth.
"They have brought their culture, their food traditions, their faith, everything that they are, and they've poured it into this city and this community. That has led to economic vibrancy and re-growth, and a food culture that just gets better and better every year”.
World Refugee Day was organized by the United Nations and provides an opportunity to recognize and honor the courage and resilience of the refugee community.