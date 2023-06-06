 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Utica Chamber hosts Meet the Candidates event

  • Updated
  • 0
Meet the Utica mayoral candidates

UTICA, NY - It's June, and that means New York's primary elections are only a few weeks away.

On Tuesday, the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce and Sentinel Media Company, hosted a meet the Utica mayoral candidates event at the Utica University Nexus Center.

Admission to the event was $25 and included food, drinks, and entertainment in the Utica Club lounge. More importantly it provided Utica residents and business owners the chance to speak one on one with the candidates about issues that may affect them personally.

"It's important not only for the elected officials, but business owners to be able to have that open dialogue, so that we can continue to make the right changes for our city, and work together so we're all on the same path, and have the same vision," said Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce executive director, Kari Puleo.

The New York state primary election is Tuesday, June 27. Early voting begins Saturday, June 17.

