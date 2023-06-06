Utica Chamber hosts Meet the Candidates event

UTICA, NY - It's June, and that means New York's primary elections are only a few weeks away.
On Tuesday, the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce and Sentinel Media Company, hosted a meet the Utica mayoral candidates event at the Utica University Nexus Center.
Admission to the event was $25 and included food, drinks, and entertainment in the Utica Club lounge. More importantly it provided Utica residents and business owners the chance to speak one on one with the candidates about issues that may affect them personally.
"It's important not only for the elected officials, but business owners to be able to have that open dialogue, so that we can continue to make the right changes for our city, and work together so we're all on the same path, and have the same vision," said Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce executive director, Kari Puleo.
The New York state primary election is Tuesday, June 27. Early voting begins Saturday, June 17.