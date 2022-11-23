Utica City Football Club hosts 'Play Day' for kids

The Utica City Football Club hosted a 'Play Day' for kids Wednesday, inside the Nexus Center.
After the team realized there was no school on Nov. 23, they tossed around the idea of hosting a soccer training with the team at the center, giving kids the opportunity to work with professionals.
Tommy Tanner, the General Manager for the Utica City FC says the day was not only a lot of fun but was a great opportunity for families to see what the Nexus Center has to offer.
"We just thought there's no school on Wednesday lets put out a UFC 'Play Day' and in one day we had a little more than 50 kids sign up," Tanner said.
Kids came from multiple schools in the area and some even came from an hour away to join in the fun.