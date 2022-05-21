Utica City School District holds 5th Annual Fine Arts Festival

UTICA, NY – The Utica City School District's annual Fine Arts Festival has returned after a 2 year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.
Artwork from grades k through 12 lined the halls and filled the gymnasium of Proctor High School. In addition to the artwork, musical performances by the Proctor High School Moose Ensemble, Band and Choir also took place throughout the day.
There were also plenty of arts and crafts, treats, raffles and other fair themed activities for everyone to enjoy.
"The arts are essential,” says Proctor High School Fine Arts Chair Christina Hopkins. “They are so important for students. They really need that opportunity for creative expression. It promotes creative thinking, problem solving skills, and learning how to think outside the box which are all valuable and marketable skills for future job careers".
Admission to the art festival was free, but money raised from the sale of raffle tickets and other items, like popcorn, will go to fund the purchase of art supplies and help provide scholarships to art students.