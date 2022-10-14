Utica Comets bobblehead released with AHL collection

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition vintage Utica Comets bobblehead.
The bobblehead is part of the American Hockey League Vintage Bobbleheads collection that the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing in conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 AHL season.
The collection includes all 32 AHL teams. A bobblehead featuring the AHL colors and logo is also available.
Standing on a circular ice-like base bearing the team’s name, the smiling Utica Comets bobblehead is suited up in a red and black jersey featuring the team logo and holding a hockey stick.
Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 500, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in November, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. A set featuring all 32 bobbleheads is $900.