Utica Comets bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE, I.L. – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition, vintage, Utica Comets bobblehead on Friday.
"The Comets are coming off a successful season and are looking to generate even more excitement for the hockey-loving fans of Utica in the 2022-23 season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO, Phil Sklar said.
The bobblehead is part of the American Hockey League Vintage Bobbleheads collection that the hall of fame is releasing in conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 hockey season which began Friday.
The Utica Comets bobblehead is suited up in a red and black jersey featuring the team logo and holding a hockey stick. Each bobblehead is individually numbered 1 to 500. They are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
The bobbleheads are expected to ship in November and are $30 each plus a shipping charge of $8 per order. A set featuring all 32 bobbleheads is $900.