Utica Common Council Considers Ordinance to Amend Complete Streets Policy

UTICA, NY - A special meeting of the Utica Common Council was held Monday evening to discuss amending the traffic patterns of the Complete Streets policy on Genesee Street.
The ordinance would return Genesee Street to its original 4 lanes of traffic, as it was prior to bike lanes being added. Currently downtown, Genesee Street is just two lanes, with a center lane for turning.
Numerous businesses and organizations located in the affected area, voiced their concerns during public comment at the meeting, stating they were not contacted by the city regarding the complete street policy. They say that they've lost business due to parking issues, and that it is unsafe for delivery drivers to park and unload their vehicles, with the current set up.
“I’ve spoken with numerous volunteers, patrons, our union, our security, outside presenters that are now worried about the fragility of coming in, and the cost of getting labor to risk their lives, loading in from the center lane on Genesee Street, especially in the winter months," stated Lisa Wilsey, executive director of the Stanley Theatre.
Deb Griffin, co-owner of Griffin's Pub, says her delivery drivers have to park in the center lane and dodge traffic as they unload, but she also has other concerns.
"I sit out there all day, and watch the traffic, because it's backed up all the way past the Stanley. I would really like to know how an emergency vehicle is going to get through, when my truck is sitting in the center lane fo up to 20 minutes. Then you've got traffic backed up on both sides. There's no place for anyone to pull over”.
The common council voted to place the ordinance in committee until its next scheduled meeting on Wednesday. Since Monday's meeting was a special meeting, the ordinance would have required a unanimous vote for any action to be taken. If any action is taken at Wednesday's meeting, it would only take a majority vote.